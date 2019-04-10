Scientists unveiled Wednesday humanity's first-ever photo of a black hole.

The image from the Event Horizon Telescope, a network of eight radio observatories spanning the globe, captured a massive black hole "53.5 million light-years away in galaxy M87," researchers with the National Science Foundation announced Wednesday.

"We have seen what we thought was unseeable," said Sheperd Doeleman, assistant director for observation of the Black Hole Initiative.

The group joined forces in 2017 to observe the black holes' event horizon, which is the outer edge of the black hole since the collapsed star's gravity is so strong that even light can’t escape it.