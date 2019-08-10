Epstein's Alleged Victims 'Angry' and Frustrated He Won't Be Alive to Face Justice

Courtney Wild, center, alleged sexual assault victim of Jeffrey Epstein, is flanked by her lawyers Stan Pottinger, left, and Brad Edwards, right, during a news conference where she called on other potential victims of Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday July 16, 2019, in New York.

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims said they would have preferred their day in court over Saturday's news that the millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker died by apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell, NBC News reports.

Jennifer Araoz, who accused Epstein of raping her when she was 15 after she was recruited outside her New York City high school, said his death does little for the deep scars that she and her fellow victims still carry.

“I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won’t have to face his survivors of his abuse in court," she said in a statement. "We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed, the pain and trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served. I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims.”

Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of the women who accused Epstein, released the statement of an unnamed accuser who said, "I will never have a sense of closure now. I'm angry as hell that the prison could have allowed this to happen."

Other lawyers for Epstein's accusers called the act selfish and said they would continue pushing for accountability.

