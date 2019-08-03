20 Dead, 26 Injured in El Paso Mall Shooting: Texas Officials - NBC 7 San Diego
20 Dead, 26 Injured in El Paso Mall Shooting: Texas Officials

By Nina Lin

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding to reports of an active shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. One suspect is in custody, according to authorities.
