SWAT Teams Swarm NJ School After Student Threatens Shooting: Police

SWAT teams swarmed the school in New Jersey as parents anxiously awaited news; students were locked inside for hours. Jen Maxfield reports.

Police and SWAT teams swarmed a New Jersey high school Monday as they investigated an alleged shooting threat made by a student who had a long gun inside his home, sources said.

Heavy police presence at Dumont High School.

Photo credit: News 4 NY

Dumont High School was placed on lockdown as police responded. Students were ordered to stay inside the school and in some cases, on the bleachers near the track.

Students seated on the bleachers at Dumont High School during lockdown.

Photo credit: News 4 NY

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene shows officers in tactical gear approaching the school.

Heavy SWAT response at Dumont High School Monday.

Photo credit: News 4 NY

A short time later, a student was seen being escorted from the school in handcuffs and taken into a police car.

A student in handcuffs is led from the school after SWAT and police respond at Dumont High.

Photo credit: News 4 NY

Dumont Police Chief Michael Connor later said a 15-year-old sophomore had been taken into custody after threatening on social media to shoot up the school, and a long gun was found at his home. It was not clear if the gun belonged to him.

The student was not identified.

Hours later, hundreds of parents waited for their children to be released from school. Many texted with their kids, who wrote that they were scared when the situation first started developing and it was unclear what was happening.

All 800 students were debriefed and sent home around 3:30 p.m.

It comes after a tense week at schools in New Jersey following the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Among the scares in the Garden State was a rumor a shooting threat that spread "like wildfire" through the Bayonne community on Friday. That threat actually originated in New Mexico, where a student was arrested for allegedly making a threat at a school south of Albequerque.

Other districts in New Jersey, meanwhile, have stepped up security; at least one district voted to place armed security at school entrances for the remainder of the year following the shooting in Florida.

Brian Thompson contributed to this report.