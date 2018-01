In this file photo, tourists take a picture with the market bull near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Dec. 8, 2016, in New York City.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged 220 points at the open raising the index above 26,000 for the first time, CNBC reported.

The 30-stock index was boosted by gains in UnitedHealth and Merck.

Stocks have been on a tear amid optimism in the economy and as corporate earnings outperform estimates.

The Dow first traded above 25,000 on Jan. 4.