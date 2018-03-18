'Dog-In' at NY Airport to Protest Overhead Bin Death

A dog died when a passenger was ordered by a flight attendant to place her dog in an overhead bin during a flight from Houston to New York's Laguardia Airport. United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the death of the dog. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

Animal activists held a "dog-in" at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday to protest the death of a puppy who was stowed in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight.

A 10-month-old French bulldog named Kokito died on the 4-hour, 25-minute flight from Houston to LaGuardia Airport on March 12. A flight attendant insisted the family put Kokito's carrier in an overhead bin, despite the family's insistence that a dog was inside it.

The airline said the flight attendant either didn't hear or understand them.

The family attended the protest along with state Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-Manhattan), animal activists and their pets.

“Make no bones about it, United is in the doghouse and we will not tolerate their cruelty towards animals," Alcantara said.



Alcantara also unveiled new legislation to create a pet passenger bill of rights. It would explicitly ban placing pets in overhead bins and ensure reasonable access to food and water, among other measures.

The dog's death has gained national attention and United Airlines immediately took responsibility. The airline said it refunded the airline fares for the family, which included an 11-year-old girl and an infant, as well as the $200 fee for Kokito to fly.

The airline added that by April, it will begin issuing bright-colored bag tags to travelers flying with pets.

If your pet must travel, experts have several recommendations:

The cabin is safer than the cargo hold. Pets too large to fit in an under-seat carrier must go cargo unless it's a service or emotional support animal.

Ask the airline or look up its rules about things such as carrier size, and don't force your pet into a carrier that is too small.

Take nonstop flights to avoid layovers, which increase the chances your pet could be mishandled or left longer in the cargo hold.

Avoid extremely hot or cold weather and busy periods such as holidays.

Make sure your pet's tags and your contact information on its carrier or crate are up to date.

Tape a bag with a day's worth of food to the top of the crate — just in case.

If your pet flies in cargo, use your own crate instead of renting one from the airline; it will help get them acclimated and minimize anxiety.

Kokito Plays With Catalina Robledo's Infant