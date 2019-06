Nearly 200 dogs were rescued from a nightmare hoarding situation in New Jersey on Tuesday -- some pregnant, many sick and most having had only limited human contact.

The Monmouth County SPCA said it was called to the undisclosed location in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, where it found 20 dogs dead and hundreds more living in a home and garage in squalid conditions.

"All of these dogs seem to have had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care," the organization said in appealing for donations to help get the animals treated. As of Wednesday morning it had raised more than $12,000 for their care.

Given the amount of treatment and assessment required, the group said it would be weeks before any of the rescued dogs -- almost entirely terriers and dachshunds -- would be available for adoption.

Polar Bears Snacks on Duck at San Diego Zoo

A polar bear gave zoo-goers a shock when the large animal popped up and pounced on a duck. As seen on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on June 8, 2019. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

The house is registered to someone with the same name as a breeder who has in past bred Westminster Kennel Club Best in Breed-winning terriers. Representatives of the club were not immediately available to comment.

This week's incident was the latest in a string of gruesome dog hoarding finds in New Jersey.

In June 2018, authorities charged a man who was living in squalor with more than 40 dogs. In late 2016, a couple plead guilty to charges after authorities found 276 dogs hoarded in their home.