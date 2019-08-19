NJ Doctor Dies in Cliff Fall During Ibiza Vacation With Fiancee

Dr. Daniel Sirovich was sightseeing near a cliff in Ibiza with his fiancee when he slipped and fell to his death.

A New Jersey doctor fell off a cliff to his death while vacationing with his fiancee on the Spanish island of Ibiza, authorities say.

Daniel Sirovich, a 33-year-old from Kearny, was hiking near a cliff on the Balearic island with his fiancee when he slipped and fell 82 feet to his death. The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed the accident on the cliff of Atlantis.

The two had been set to get married next year; Sirovich had been scheduled to move to Boston early next month to be an intensive care trauma unit doctor, his "ultimate" life goal, according to a GoFundMe page.

Grieving loved ones described Sirovich on the page as a man who "gave 120 percent in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving Kristi, his family and friends."

The page has already raised more than $44,240; they had been seeking just $30,000 to help return his body to the U.S. for a funeral.

According to NJ.com, Sirovich studied medicine at Rutgers and had just wrapped up a program at a teaching hospital and trauma center in Miami. He met his fiancee in the south Florida about seven years ago, the website reported.