Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Shot in the Head in LA County

An off-duty deputy was shot in the head while he ordered food at a Jack in the Box. The deputy is in critical condition and the LA Sheriff wants to know where is the shooter and why did he do it. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was in critical condition after being shot in the head at a fast food restaurant in Alhambra Monday, authorities said.

The 13-year veteran of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department was out of uniform and off-duty at the time of the shooting, which occurred at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Valley Boulevard at a Jack in the Box restaurant, officials from the LASD said at a news conference Monday night.

The shooting was caught on video, and the victim was inside the restaurant waiting for food, said Capt. Kurt Wegener of the LA County Sheriff's Department. The shooter entered the restaurant and shot the deputy in the head and walked out, with no one inside the restaurant intervening before the man exited the Jack in the Box, Wegener said.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, wearing a light colored fedora hat, black sunglasses, a short sleeved burgundy color shirt, slim fit jeans and grey shoes with white bottoms, Wegener said.

Investigators released these surveillance images in connection with the shooting of an off-duty LA sheriff's deputy on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Alhambra, California.

Photo credit: LASD

Authorities said that they believe the man had changed clothes at a residence nearby and was dressed in all back. The shooter was last seen in the same vehicle that he used when fleeing the restaurant, officials said.

The shooter was last seen driving northbound on Fremont Avenue in a 2006 white Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates, authorities said. The following images taken from surveillance video was provided by law enforcement:

The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, Wegener said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org