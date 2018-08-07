A cleaning clew found a fetus on a plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

A cleaning crew found a fetus in the toilet of a plane lavatory as the aircraft sat in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The grisly discovery was made before 7 a.m. aboard an American Airlines flight that had landed at the Queens hub Monday night from Charlotte, North Carolina. Sources say the fetus appears to have been about 5 to 6 months old.



The airline's flight tracker showed the plane, flight 1942, left Charlotte at 8:56 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia's Terminal B at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Photos from the scene showed Port Authority cops surround the jet on a tarmac Tuesday after it apparently was removed from the hangar for further investigation.

American Airlines referred all questions to law enforcement, telling News 4, "We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation."

The Queens district attorney's office says it is investigating. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how the fetus died.