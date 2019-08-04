At least nine people were killed and 16 injured in downtown Dayton, Ohio, police said during a Sunday morning press conference. The suspected gunman has been killed as well, according to police.

The shooter was using a long gun and was shot by several officers, police said. They are working on identifying the victim to discover motives for the shooting.

Survivors described chaos inside and outside a bar in the city's nightclub district, including "bodies falling in the line" to get in. Dayton's shooting comes just hours after a 21-year-old killed 20 people and injured 26 more at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Dayton police said they first responded to reports of an active shooter around 1 a.m., tweeting later on, "We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area."

Miami Valley Hospital has received 16 victims from the mass shooting, spokesperson Terra Little told NBC. Little was unable to comment on the extent of the injuries and the ages or genders of the victims.

Witness Taylor Mayberry said she and a friend heard gunshots erupt inside Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street. She told NBC she dove to the ground and started running to the bathroom, where others were already hiding. She said she didn't see the shooter because the bar was crowded.

Mayberry said she got separated from her friend -- a nurse -- who later called her from a neighboring bar after running out Ned Peppers' back door and helping the victims.

"She says she ran around the block to the front of the bar and said she was one of the first people on the site to do compressions, so she said she did compressions on five people, probably, and wasn’t able to save any of them," Mayberry said. "She says people were gasping for air and she was covered in blood; she lost her phone and just trying to save these people’s lives."

Another witness, Anthony Reynolds told NBC News that he saw the gunman open fire outside Ned Peppers Bar. Reynolds, who was leaving the bar, said a heavy-set white man appeared from across the street and began shooting at the line of people waiting to enter the bar.

"I turn around and you can just see bodies falling in the line," said Reynolds, who knew one of the people who was killed. "You hear about it, you see it on TV, but like they say, when it hits home, it hits different."

Reynolds described the Oregon historic district as full of bars and restaurants, live bands and young people on a Saturday night. He also referred to the El Paso shooting.

"Two of them in one day, it's starting to get scary with these mass shootings," Reynolds said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.