Daredevil Wallenda Brings High-Wire Act to DC-Area Harbor

Daredevil Nik Wallenda is bringing his high-wire act to Maryland, walking between two buildings at National Harbor Wednesday morning.

Wallenda will use only a balance bar as he walks 75 feet in the air on a cable the diameter of a nickel. The two buildings are 230 feet apart.

The death-defying stunt is just a warm-up. Wallenda's high-wire walk is the kick off to the Big Apple Circus, which will open at the National Harbor March 8 and run until April 1.

Wallenda holds 10 Guinness World Records for his stunts. He completed his longest tightrope walk ever during an appearance at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2015 and walked across Niagara Falls in 2012.

