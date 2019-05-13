Charges Dropped Against Conor McGregor in Miami Beach Hotel Incident

NBC 6's Claudia Docampo has the breaking news after a judge through out the case where Conor McGregor was caught on camera taking a person's phone and damaging it.

Criminal charges against MMA star Conor McGregor that resulted from a cellphone stomping incident outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March have been dropped.

Prosecutors announced at a hearing Monday that the strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges against McGregor, 30, were being dropped after the victim didn't want to cooperate with prosecutors. McGregor didn't attend Monday's hearing.

"My client is relieved, obviously he feels he should not have been arrested, but he believes that this is a just and fair resolution," McGregor's attorney Sam Rabin said after the hearing. "We think it was the appropriate result."

Surveillance footage showed McGregor was among a group of people outside the hotel the morning of March 11 when a few bystanders started filming him with their cellphones. McGregor suddenly smacked the phone out of one man's hand, stomped on it, then picked it up and started to walk away, as he was surrounded by his security.

Police later located and arrested McGregor, who posted bond and left jail hours later. McGregor's attorney called the incident a "minor altercation."

Miami-Dade County court records showed that the owner of the phone, Ahmed Abdirzak, filed a lawsuit seeking more than $15,000, accusing McGregor of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Miami Heraldreported that Abdirzak settled the civil suit with McGregor.