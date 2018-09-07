A Connecticut woman suffered severe hand injuries when she lit a quarter stick of dynamite that she mistook for a candle during a power outage Thursday night.

Assistant Bridgeport Fire Chief Michael Caldaroni said the woman was looking to light a candle in her home at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after the power went out during a storm. The dynamite went off in the woman's hand.

One of her children called 911, according to The Associated Press, and she was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Caldaroni said one of the home's windows was blown out, the AP reported.

Firefighters searched the property and found another explosive device inside the home, according to police. As a precaution, officials evacuated people in homes on either side of the woman's residence.

The state police bomb squad was called to remove it.