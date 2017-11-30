GOP Lawmaker Won't Seek Re-Election Amid Nude Photo Scandal

Rep. Joe Barton, the longest serving Congress member from Texas, announced Thursday morning he won't seek re-election.
Barton released the following statement:
"As a young Congressman, my slogan was “listening to you in Texas, working for you in Washington.” For me that was never just a saying, but a commitment - a way of life. Over the last thirty three years, I have held thousands of public meetings and visited with so many great people in Texas on issues important to them. In Washington, I have voted over 20,000 times on the House Floor to hopefully make life a little better for the people in the 6th District.
"I am very proud of my public record and the many accomplishments of my office. It has been a tremendous honor to represent the 6th District of Texas for over three decades, but now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice.
"I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection in 2018. To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship."
The announcement comes after Barton apologized for a sexually explicit photo of him, obtained by TMZ, reportedly released by a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
On Wednesday, another woman said Barton sent her inappropriate Facebook messages, including at least one exchange in which the congressman asked if she was wearing panties.
A group of 20 Republican women met with Barton this week to encourage him not to seek re-election.