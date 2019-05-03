Plane Goes Off Runway Into Florida River, No Deaths Say Authorities - NBC 7 San Diego
Plane Goes Off Runway Into Florida River, No Deaths Say Authorities

The plane was a Boeing 737 with around 150 people on board

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Plane Goes Down in Water in Jacksonville

    A commercial plane went off the runway and into a river Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Published 19 minutes ago

    A commercial plane went off the runway and into a river Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's officials said.

    The crash happened before 11 p.m. near the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. The aircraft crashed into St. Johns River, WTLV reported.

    The plane did not submerge in the water, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    WTLV reported over 100 passengers were onboard a 737 passenger plane. All passengers are "alive and accounted for," sheriff's officials and Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

