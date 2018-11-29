Brother Charged With Murder in NJ Family Mansion Fire Deaths: Sources

New details may be release in connection with the mansion fire in Colts Neck that left four people dead, 2 of them children. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

New Details to Be Released in NJ Mansion Murder Mystery

The brother of a man found dead along with his wife and two children inside a burning New Jersey mansion has been charged with murder in their deaths, law enforcement sources confirmed to News 4 Thursday.

Additional details are expected to be revealed at a news briefing later in the morning.

Paul Caneiro is charged with murder in the deaths of his brother Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer and their two kids, Jesse and Sophia. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Keith Caneiro was found shot to death outside the family's Colts Neck home last week while the other three were found inside the burning home.

Officials say all were slain before the fire.

A few hours earlier that same day, another blaze occurred at the Ocean Township home of Paul Caneiro. He has also been charged with setting fire to his own house.

A joint wake for the family will be held at noon on Dec. 2, with their funeral following at 3 p.m