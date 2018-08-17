Family Had Financial Struggles Before Man Allegedly Killed Wife

Christopher Watts, the husband of a missing family in Colorado, has been arrested on three charges of murder. Shannon Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, were reported missing on Monday. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

Family and friends of Shanann Watts are wondering what could have driven her husband to kill her and their two daughters, which authorities suspect he did early this week, leading to his arrest on Thursday.

NBC News reports that Shanann and Chris Watts had been under financial pressure, having filed for bankruptcy in June 2015. At the time, they had two savings accounts with less than $10 and a joint account with under $870.

But by their fifth anniversary this November, Shanann gushed on Instagram: "Chris these have been the best years of my life! Our love just grows strong everyday!" This year she shared an image of a Lexus she said was awarded for her work.

It's unclear how the family's financial fortunes improved, but her social media pages are covered with images of her wearing weight loss and health patches from Le-Vel, which encourages sellers to share customers' success stories.

