A limited quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. boxes) are being yanked from United States grocery shelves because of the potential presence of small pieces of plastic, the FDA announced Wednesday.

The company that makes them, Mondelez Global LLC, issued the voluntary recall because small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper may have gotten into the production process of a limited amount of the favored snacks.

Mondelez learned of the issue when yellow plastic pieces were spotted on the manufacturing equipment.

The recall exclusively applies to Cheese Nips 11 oz. boxes with "best used by" dates of May 18, 2020, May 19, 2020 and May 20, 2020 (retail UPC 0 44000 03453 5). The snacks were sold at retail stores nationwide.

There have been no reports of injury or illness to date because of the issue.

Anyone who has purchased the product is advised to throw it away. People with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 24 hours a day for more information or view the full recall notice here.