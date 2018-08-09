Carla Provost Named 1st Woman Chief of Border Patrol - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Carla Provost Named 1st Woman Chief of Border Patrol

Roughly five percent of the Border Patrol’s officers are women, about the same ratio as when Carla Provost joined the agency in 1995

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carla Provost Named 1st Woman Chief of Border Patrol
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
    This July 31, 2018, file photo shows Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol's Carla Provost on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Carla Provost, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, was officially appointed the agency's first female chief Thursday, more than a year after she was named acting chief, NBC News reported.

    In becoming the Border Patrol’s 18th chief, Provost said, “I don’t know if it’s possible to be both humble and proud, but that’s the emotion I’m feeling today.”

    Supporting the men and women in the force requires closing "some of these loopholes that are drawing people to bring their families and their children in a very treacherous trip to come into this country," Provost said. 

    Roughly five percent of the Border Patrol’s officers are women, about the same ratio as when she joined the agency in 1995. “I believe this will help,” Provost said about her appointment. She said the Border Patrol is undertaking targeted recruitment in an effort to bring in more women.

    PHOTOS: California's Largest Wildfire on Record

    [NATL-BAY] PHOTOS: California's Largest Wildfire on Record
    Noah Berger/AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices