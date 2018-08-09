Carla Provost Named 1st Woman Chief of Border Patrol

Carla Provost, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, was officially appointed the agency's first female chief Thursday, more than a year after she was named acting chief, NBC News reported.

In becoming the Border Patrol’s 18th chief, Provost said, “I don’t know if it’s possible to be both humble and proud, but that’s the emotion I’m feeling today.”

Supporting the men and women in the force requires closing "some of these loopholes that are drawing people to bring their families and their children in a very treacherous trip to come into this country," Provost said.

Roughly five percent of the Border Patrol’s officers are women, about the same ratio as when she joined the agency in 1995. “I believe this will help,” Provost said about her appointment. She said the Border Patrol is undertaking targeted recruitment in an effort to bring in more women.