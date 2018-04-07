Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in Western Germany; 30 Injured: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in Western Germany; 30 Injured: Police

    A vehicle has driven into a small crowd in Muenster, Germany, injuring 30 people on Saturday, German police confirmed to NBC News.

    The suspect killed himself at the scene, police said.

    The Associated Press reported that police said three people were killed. NBC News has not independently verified reports of deaths.

    Police in Muenster tweeted shortly after the incident that "the situation continues to be unclear" and to avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

    A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "our thoughts are with the victims and their families," adding that the incident was "terrible news."

    This story is developing. Refresh the page for updates.

      

