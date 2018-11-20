Number of People Unaccounted for Rises to 870 in Northern Calif. Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Number of People Unaccounted for Rises to 870 in Northern Calif. Fire

California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire has left at least 81 people dead and torched more than 152,000 acres

Published 40 minutes ago

    Rain Could Hamper Search for Victims of Camp Fire

    Nearly two weeks after the devastating Camp Fire nearly destroyed the entire town of Paradise, hundreds remain missing. And searchers are now trying to cover as much ground as they can before stormy weather moves in. NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    A California sheriff says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has increased to 870.

    Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the additional 171 names came from a backlog of voicemails that detectives worked through Tuesday.

    Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

    Honea says two more sets of human remains were found Tuesday, bringing the total number killed in the so-called Camp Fire to 81.

    The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes. Fire officials said the wildfire has torched 152,250 acres and is 75 percent contained.

