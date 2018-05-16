Opponents of California's Sanctuary Law Will Meet With President Trump

A group of city, county and state leaders from around California will be in Washington D.C. Wednesday to talk about the state's sanctuary law and other immigration issues with President Donald Trump.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and Deputy Sheriff Ray Grangoff will be among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to the law. The group making the trek to Washington, D.C., includes leaders from Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar, whose city's move to officially oppose the law sparked other conservative-leaning cities and municipalities to do the same, is also expected to attend. In March, the Orange County community approved an ordinance claiming an exemption from Senate Bill 54, which limits cooperation by local and state law enforcement with federal immigration authorities.

Other cities voting to oppose the state law by either filing amicus briefs supporting the federal lawsuit challenging provisions of the California Values Act or joining the federal government's suit include Newport Beach, Orange, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda.

"On Wednesday, President Trump will meet with California leaders and public officials who oppose California's illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities," a White House official said. "They will discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan are also expected to attend the meeting, according to the White House.

After the Los Alamitos ordinance was approved, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the city in April.

"The ordinance thus authorizes local police officers and school officials, as well as other local officials, to disregard the terms of the Values Act and collaborate with immigration authorities," according to the lawsuit. "It is black-letter law that a locality cannot enact an ordinance that conflicts with state law -- let alone one that, on its face, authorizes local officials to violate state law. A local ordinance is preempted by state law, and therefore invalid, when it `duplicates, contradicts or enters an area fully occupied by general law, either expressly or by legislative implication."'

Edgar said at the time that he voted for the ordinance because of public safety issues, and not because he is opposed to immigration.

"This is not about immigration," he said. "This is about criminal illegal immigrants in the country and trying to keep them out of our communities."

Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson said she's looking forward to discussing options with the President.

"It is truly an honor to have this opportunity to meet President Trump and a privilege as the Mayor to represent the City of Lake Elsinore," said Mayor Natasha Johnson. "Safety is our top priority, so I look forward to discussing our options and next steps as we navigate and address issues related to SB 54."



California leaders expected to attend the meeting with Trump are:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore

Councilwoman Pam Patterson, of San Juan Capistrano

Edgar, city of Los Alamitos

Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre, Barstow

Mayor Natasha Johnson, Lake Elsinore

Mayor Elaine Gennawey, Laguna Niguel

Mayor Crystal Ruiz, San Jacinto

Mayor Sam Abed, Escondido

Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto, Los Alamitos

Sheriff Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County

Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County

Steel, Orange County

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County

Grangoff, Orange County

District Attorney Stacey Montgomery, Lassen County













