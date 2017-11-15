More Hoverboards Recalled Due to Fire Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued seven hoverboard recalls Tuesday due to fire and explosion hazards.

This is not the first time CPSC has issued hoverboard recalls. CPSC is aware of more than 250 hoverboard incidents related to fires since 2015, the commission said in a safety alert.

A 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire in March that was sparked by a hoverboard in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The CPSC has also received reports of 13 people burned by hoverboards, three smoke inhalation injuries, and more than $4 million in property damage linked to the scooters.

The CPSC says that hoverboards' lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, causing the boards to catch fire or explode. Owners should look for a "UL 2272" certification label to make sure their scooter is complaint. Hoverboards sold before Jan. 29, 2016, are not UL 2272 compliant.

What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

A fire in Pennsylvania over the weekend killed a 3-year-old girl. Investigators believe the source of the fire was a hoverboard. What you need to know about protecting your home if you own a hoverboard. (Published 19 minutes ago)

"However, even UL 2272 compliance cannot guarantee that a hoverboard will not overheat or catch fire," the CPSC warns.

Here is information on the seven new recalls:

1. Drone Nerds Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

2. Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Four Star Imports Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Village Mart

3. iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Simplified Wireless Due to Fire Hazard

4. iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Digital Producers Due to Fire Hazard

Family Says Hoverboard Sparked House Fire

A multi-million dollar Redlands home was damaged after the family says a hoverboard sparked a fire. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

5. Tech Drift Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

6. Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Dollar Mania Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

7. Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Salvage World Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards

For more information visit CPSC's hoverboard information center.