UK Hospital to Return Donations Amid Gala Harassment Claims

A British children's hospital said it is returning donations raised at an event where women were allegedly groped, propositioned and sexually harassed, Reuters reported.

The men-only event Thursday at London's Dorchester Hotel was attended by hundreds of senior executives and lawmakers ad featured some 100 female hostesses, as well as two undercover Financial Times reporters. The journalists described harassment, lewd comments and "repeated requests to join diners in bedrooms."

The Great Ormond Street Hospital in London said it wouldn't knowingly accept donations raised this way. It added that it was never supposed to receive money from the dinner but that it will return previous donations and "no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust."

The event organized by the Presidents Club raised around £2 million ($2.8 million), according to the FT. It has raised more than £20 million ($28 million) over the past three decades.



