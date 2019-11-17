At Least 9 Shot, Multiple Killed in California Backyard

Multiple people were shot at a home in California, Fresno, late Sunday, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSEE.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues, where there was gathering in the backyard of a home for a Sunday football game, KSEE reported, citing Fresno police.

Police told the TV station at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard. The injured victims were taken to local hospitals, some in critical condition.

The suspects were still at-large, police told KSEE.

No further details were immediately available.