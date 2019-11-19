Armed Teachers Train to Stop Potential Active Shooters in Utah Schools - NBC 7 San Diego
Armed Teachers Train to Stop Potential Active Shooters in Utah Schools

"Those parents send those kids to school expecting that they're going to be kept safe. Right now that's on the teachers," a fourth grade teacher said

By Farah Otero-Amad and Gadi Schwartz

Published 17 minutes ago

    Brenda Betteridge closes her eyes, takes a breath, and pulls the trigger. She nails the gunman.

    “One more. Put it in the head,” a police officer instructed her, as she fired away at the cardboard prop representing a gunman.

    Betteridge is one of the dozens of teachers and other school administrators undergoing active shooting training with the Utah County Sheriff's Department to stop, shoot, and kill anyone who may threaten the lives of their students, NBC News reports.

    Just four days ago, a teenage gunman opened fire and killed two students, wounded three others before shooting himself in the head in Santa Clarita, California.

    Active shooter trainings for educators have become more common nationwide. Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith started these exercises in Spanish Fork because he wanted to make sure these educators were properly trained.

