Arkansas Mom Buys 1,500 Pairs of Shoes in Closing Payless for Kids in Need

In this February 17, 2019, file photo, a Payless ShoeSource store is seen in Orlando, Fla., the first day of the firm's liquidation sale after confirming on February 15, 2019, that it will close its 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Carrie Jernigan of Alma, Arkansas, took her daughter to a Payless going-out-of-business sale to get her a new pair of shoes. She ended up leaving with every pair in the store, NBC News reports.

At Payless, Jernigan's 4th-grade daughter, Harper, saw a pair she wanted to buy for her friend, whose shoes she had noticed were too small. “I know he likes Avengers, so I saw some Avengers shoes and I said, 'Hey mom, can we get these shoes for one of my friends?'" Harper told NBC affiliate KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

But the mother and daughter realized they didn’t know the shoe size of Harper’s friend. “I looked at the clerk jokingly and just asked, “How much for the rest of the shoes in here? Just joking,” Jernigan said.

Her joke turned into an idea: What if she did buy all the shoes and donate to those in need in her community? Jernigan ended up buying 1,500 pairs of shoes, in sizes ranging from infants to a men’s 13.The good deed has snowballed beyond shoes. Now, churches and local businesses are now planning a big back-to-school event to give away the shoes, along with free haircuts, eye exams, and other things children might need as they gear up for the new school year.

Couple Recovers Wedding Ring Lost in Hawaii