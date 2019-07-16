Apollo 11 Astronauts Returning to Launch Pad 50 Years Later

Apollo 11's astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.

NASA has invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Tuesday. They will mark the precise moment — 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 — that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. Mission commander Neil Armstrong — who took the first lunar footsteps — died in 2012.

It kicks off eight days of golden anniversary celebrations for each day of Apollo 11's voyage.

Also Tuesday morning, 5,000 model rockets are set to launch simultaneously at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. At the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Armstrong's newly restored spacesuit goes on display.

Apollo Astronauts Reunite for 50th Anniversary

For the first time in 25 years, astronauts who took part in the Apollo missions reunited to celebrate the program's 50th anniversary. Milwaukee's Jim Lovell and fellow astronaut Frank Borman did some reminiscing and talked about the future of NASA. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

