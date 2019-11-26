The White House is on lockdown after reports of an airspace violation over Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26, 2019.

Fighter jets were scrambled and federal buildings were briefly evacuated after an airspace violation in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The concerns were over a small aircraft in the area, the Associate Press reported. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in a restricted area.

NORAD jet aircraft and Coast Guard helicopters were responding to the violation, a NORAD official said.

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were evacuated as a precaution for about half an hour. Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

The White House was locked down shortly before 9 a.m.. That lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later, NBC News reported. The North Lawn of the White House was cleared. The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

