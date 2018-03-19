Nikolas Cruz, suspected of carrying out a mass shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, appeared before a judge on Friday, March 9, 2018. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest report said authorities previously told Zachary Cruz, 18, to refrain from entering the school.

Cruz allegedly "surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds" on Monday at about 4:30 p.m., the arrest report reads.

Cruz said he entered the school property to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in," according to the report.

Stoneman Douglas is the school in which 17 people, mostly teenage students, were shot and killed.

Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Parkland on Saturday will host a "March for Our Lives" event protesting gun violence and urging for reform that is organized by survivors of the shooting with the support of the Everytown for Gun Safety nonprofit organization.