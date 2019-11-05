Accused Texas Shooter Released; New Evidence Discovered

Attorneys for Brandon Gonzales will speak shortly. It will be streamed in the above video player.

The man arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Greenville Oct. 26 was released from jail Tuesday, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, Oct. 28, charged him with capital murder of multiple persons and held him on $1 million bond.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office released Gonzales and requested the Hunt County District Attorney's Office take no action against him, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

In a statement, Meeks said the information in the initial probable cause arrest warrant contained credible information and statements given to law enforcement. However, in the days since, the sheriff's office said it has experienced a lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovered exculpatory evidence.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 26 at an off-campus party at the Party Venue in Greenville. Two people were killed and 12 others injured -- six by gunfire.

The party was not sanctioned by nearby Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Meeks said on Oct. 28 that Gonzales admitted to attending the party, but did not admit to carrying out the shooting.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Gonzales the morning of Oct. 28 when he reported to work as a mechanic at a local auto dealer.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC 5, a witness told investigators they saw Gonzales in the restroom of the Party Venue playing dice with a group of people. The witness said within 15 seconds of leaving the restroom, Gonzales pulled a handgun from his waistband and began to shoot.

Shortly after Gonzales' arrest, his brother defended him to media gathered in the parking lot of the Hunt County Jail.

"Who is he?" Gabriel Gonzales asked, talking about his older brother. "He's not that person they're making him out to be. That's not him. I know my brother. It's not him."

Both Gonzales' friend, Zach Bowen, and his brother insisted at the time that authorities arrested the wrong person for the shooting. Bowen said Gonzales wore a tactical vest to the party for fashion, but said it did not have bullet shielding plates in it.

Despite eight people being killed or injured by gunfire, Meeks said he would not call the incident a mass shooting.

"I would describe this as a capital murder case, I wouldn't describe it as a mass shooting. We believe one person was targeted and for some unknown reason to us he decided to go ahead and shoot other folks," the Hunt County Sheriff said. "I wouldn't classify that as a mass shooting."

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office asked anyone who was at the Party Venue Oct. 26 or has information in relation to the shooting to contact them at 903-408-6800. If a caller wishes to stay anonymous, they can call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

