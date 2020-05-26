94-Year-Old Man Attacked, Killed in San Francisco

A 94-year-old man was attacked and killed in San Francisco Monday morning, police said.
Officers responded to reports of an assault on Elk Street around 8:15 a.m. and upon arrival, found the victim suffering from a head injury.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Officers later arrested San Francisco resident Peter Rocha, 53, who was a few blocks away and fit the description of provided by officers at the scene.
He was booked on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
Police are still investigating what led to the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-444.