SWAT standoff closes lanes on 91 Freeway for hours in Anaheim Hills

The 91 Freeway was closed in Orange County Friday morning due to an hours-long deadly SWAT standoff that backed up traffic for in both directions.

The standoff in the Anaheim Hills area began after an armed driver involved in a police pursuit that began in Corona stopped on the freeway. Details about what led to the chase were not available.

The freeway was closed on both sides at Imperial Highway and Lakeview Avenue.

Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the scene, where the blue sedan was stopped in a middle lane. The car, with what appeared to be a hole in a rear driver's side window, was sandwiched between the two armored police vehicles.

The standoff ended at about noon when authorities pulled the motionless driver from the car. He died at the scene. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Drivers and passengers were getting out of their cars, which were stopped behind about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, during the lengthy closure. Video showed one witness roll up on a skateboard in the HOV lane.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions and on nearby streets. Some drivers turned around to access the nearest freeway exit.

Eastbound lanes reopened at about 12:45 p.m. Westbound lanes remained closed early Friday afternoon.