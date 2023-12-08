9 National Brownie Day deals for sweet savings

Hot on the heels of National Cookie Day, there’s another sweet reason to celebrate. National Brownie Day falls on Friday, Dec. 8, and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into a chocolatey piece of heaven to mark the special occasion.

Ready to join in on the fudgy fun? We’ve rounded up several deals to help you save some dough and score some brownie points.

Doughy

TODAY.com readers can score 25% Doughy’s entire website, including the brand’s Vegan Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, through Dec. 9, using the code DoughyTODAY.

Dylan's Candy Bar

Dylan’s Candy Bar shares our love for brownies, so the brand is offering TODAY.com readers 25% off its Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Bar on Dec. 8 while supplies last, using the code BROWNIE25. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Fairytale Brownies

On Dec. 8, Fairytale Brownies will kick off its 12 days of gifting promotion. Through Dec. 15, you can use the code SALE to get up to 20% off select gifts. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Greyston

Greyston Bakery is offering free shipping (use the code SHIP4FREE) through Dec. 31, and they're also offering 10% off brownies in honor of National Brownie Day.

The deal lasts for 10 days, but Greyston Bakery is upping the ante for TODAY.com and giving readers 10% off all orders (brownies and otherwise) using the code TODAY10 through Dec. 31.

Insomnia Cookies

Throughout the month of December, Insomnia Cookies is offering customers free delivery or shipping using the code GIVECOOKIES23. Use it to get cookies, blondies, brownies or brookies.

Magnolia Bakery

TODAY.com readers can use the code NATLBROWNIEDAY on Dec. 8 to get 15% off Magnolia Bakery’s chocolate decadence sampler pack, which includes 12 chocolate chunk cookies, six double fudge brownies and six chocolate chunk blondies.

Potbelly

Brownie cookies are just as satisfying as brownies, in our humble opinion. Luckily, Potbelly agrees and is offering a free cookie (all varieties are available, including the Chocolate Brownie Cookie) to reward members when they purchase an entrée on the Potbelly app, website or in-shop between Dec. 8 and 10.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles is known for its cupcakes, but the bakery also sells brownies and cookies, and TODAY.com readers can get 20% off those items in-store through Dec. 31 using the code 20OFFTODAY. You can order for local online orders, national shipping or in-store kiosks.

Stellar Eats

TODAY.com readers can get 15% off the entire Stellar Eats website using the code TODAY15 through Jan. 31, 2024. The brand specializes in paleo baking mixes that are free of grains, gluten, refined sugar, dairy and GMOs. And its fudge brownie mix looks divine.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: