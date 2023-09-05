9 deals for National Cheese Pizza Day to save you some dough

It’s always a good day for pizza, in our humble opinion, but the dinnertime staple really gets the royal treatment on National Cheese Pizza Day.

The annual holiday falls on Sept. 5 every year, and many restaurants reward customers by rolling out tantalizing deals. Whether you’re looking for freebies or discounts, everyone deserves a piece of the (pizza) pie. Here are all the offers we’re currently eyeing.

Blaze Pizza

Want $5 off your next order of $15 or more? All you have to do is join Blaze Rewards! In honor of National Cheese Pizza Day, the national chain is offering a promotional deal for new subscribers to its rewards program, which lets users earn points towards free cheesy bread, pizza and other items.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

If you live in one of the 15 states with a Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, you’re in for a treat on Sept. 5. The chain restaurant is offering $5 cheese pizzas at all but one location (Great Falls, Montana).

Chuck E. Cheese

National Cheese Pizza Day is a pretty big deal for Chuck E. Cheese (the restaurant’s mascot is pretty obsessed with the meal, after all), and customers can score 500 free e-tickets with any medium or large pizza purchase on Sept. 5.

Domino’s

Do you ever really need an excuse to eat pizza? Domino’s certainly doesn’t think so, and the national chain has a few evergreen deals you can enjoy long after National Cheese Pizza Day is over.

For starters, customers can enjoy two or more mix-and-match menu items for $6.99 each while ordering carryout or delivery. Or, you can score a one-topping pizza, Dips & Twists combo or eight-piece wings for $7.99 each while ordering carryout.

Marco’s Pizza

There are more than 1,1100 Marco's Pizza locations in 33 states, so that means there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on this next deal.

The national chain is serving up its XL Big Cheese Pizza starting at $9.99. The cheesy variety is made with five cheeses and a Parmesan cheese crust topper. But hurry! The deal is only available for a limited time, and pricing and restaurant participation can vary.

Modern Market Eatery

This next deal is available all September long! Modern Market Eatery customers simply need to mention the words “pizza bundle” while ordering to score one margherita pizza and two glasses of wine/beer for $15.95. The restaurant’s pizzas typically start at $11.45, so it’s a pretty sweet deal.

Papa Murphy’s

Every Tuesday, Papa Murphy's offers a large pizza deal, and National Cheese Pizza Day just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. As part of the offer, customers can order select large pizzas for $10-12.99 (local pricing may vary).

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza customers who purchase one regular price large cheese pizza can score another large cheese pizza for 50% off. The National Cheese Pizza Day deal is only available in the restaurant’s app when you dine in.

Pizza Hut

Any day can be National Cheese Pizza Day if you want it to be, and Pizza Hut has a tasty deal that can save you some dough. With the Big Dinner Box, customers get three medium pizzas starting at $24.99. You can choose from plain or one-topping varieties.

