$825M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

The winning numbers for the second-largest Powerball jackpot of $825 Million were announced Saturday night.

The winning numbers: 19-31-40-46-57 Powerball: 23 Power Play: 3x

A massive lottery jackpot grew Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot ranks as the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $410.2 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

