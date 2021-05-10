80-Year-Old Asian Man Attacked in San Leandro

An investigation continues into an attack on an Asian senior in San Leandro Saturday, all captured on surveillance video, with the attackers heard laughing as they flee the scene.

The 80-year-old victim was on a walk at around 4 p.m. when two hooded, masked young men knocked him to the ground, assaulted him and took off his Fitbit on Acapulco Road, police said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The investigation continues into an attack on an Asian senior in the East Bay, all captured on surveillance video. Terry McSweeney reports.

A third member of the group comes up in the video but does not get involved. There’s a struggle, and finally, all three get into a dark sedan and drive off.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, came out when he heard the commotion. “He said he was robbed for his watch, and they tried to take his wallet but luckily he wasn’t seriously injured,” the neighbor said.

As the thieves leave, you can hear the sound of their laughter.

An elderly Asian man was attacked in San Leandro Saturday. Police said the 80-year-old was on a walk when a group of men approached him, assaulted him and took off his FitBit.

The neighbor said he heard the victim tell police his thoughts on a motive, in addition to robbery.

“He‘s noticed it’s been going on a lot in the Bay Area, and he thought he was targeted for being Asian as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, police told NBC Bay Area the same three men were believed to be responsible for robbing a Hispanic woman of her purse in the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. that same day.

Out this evening for a family walk, the Rabago family said the young thieves got away with more than a Fitbit. They’ve stolen this family’s peace of mind.

“Pay attention to my surroundings,” said Phil Rabago of San Leandro. “Yeah, normally that wasn’t the case; I could walk freely down the street, not have a care. That is something I have to factor in when I go out.”

Just two months ago, San Leandro police released the startling numbers they found violent crimes against Asians jumped by 283% in their city from 2019 to 2020. That’s in a city that is 36% Asian American.

Another casualty of this violent attack and robbery was the innocence of the Rabago children, Aidan and Alea.

“When something like this happens, we have to have a conversation we have to explain to our kids why people make certain choices and decisions and why we now have to be super alert on an evening walk as a family even,” said Trang Le-Rabago.