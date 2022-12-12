8-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer Becomes Honorary Rams Cheerleader

An 8-year-old girl who is fighting cancer has a dream of becoming an LA Rams cheerleader, and thanks to a helpful influencer and the Rams, that dream has now come true.

Delilah Loya lives in Bakersfield but is now at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles battling stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that forms in the nerve cells.

"She does it with a smile on her face," said Samantha Loya, her mother. "Sometimes she cries and sometimes things are hard, but even though they are hard, she is like ‘I know I have to do it mommy, and I can do it’.”

And that’s why, after all the appointments and radiation, it was so special for her family to see her dream come true.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Influencer Isaiah Garza teamed up with the Rams to make Delilah an honorary cheerleader at the Rams and Seahawks game.

"I got to cheer with them and they picked me up and I got to shake my pom poms," Delilah said. "It was so cool and it was so amazing."

"Just to be able to see her, like the smile on her face, 'Oh my God, it brought so much joy to my heart to see her so happy. With not a care in the world besides that," her mother said. "It was just so spectacular to see the joy on her face."

In a video Garza posted to Instagram you can see Delilah’s smile.

“This is the best day of my life,” Delilah said. "I’m going to beat cancer, because I’m really strong," Delilah said.

She said this gives her even more confidence to keep fighting.

Delilah’s been in the hospital off and on for four years. Right now she’s trying to get home for Christmas as her family tries to keep up with medical bills.

You can learn more about fundraising efforts and her story on her mom’s Instagram page @sweethippie92