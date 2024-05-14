8 killed, over 40 injured in crash involving bus carrying farm workers in Florida

A rollover crash involving a bus carrying farm workers in Florida left eight people dead and over 40 others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Highway 40 near Ocala in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved a 2010 International Bus transporting 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said eight people were killed, and another eight were critically injured.

Another 37 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The driver of the pickup was among those hospitalized, officials said.

FHP officials said the two vehicles collided in a sideswiped manner, which caused the bus to travel off the roadway and through a fence before it overturned.

"We are conducting a massive traffic homicide investigation," FHP Lt. Pat Riordan told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. "This will be a very long and lengthy and thorough investigation."

Riordan said the workers were on their way to a local farm when the crash happened.

No other information was immediately known.

