Florida

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while fleeing the scene.

By NBC 6

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show Monday in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, near Illouis Ellis Park.

Out of the eight victims, one person was in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Additionally, four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while trying to flee the scene.

Suspect information or a motive were not available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingSt. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us