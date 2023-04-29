79-Year-Old San Bernardino Man Beaten to Death in Tijuana While Delivering Donations

A 79-year-old San Bernardino man was killed while delivering donations to families in need in Tijuana, his family said Friday.

Rudy Lazo’s son and daughter were inconsolable after learning the news of their father’s death. They say their father would often make trips from his home in San Bernardino to deliver toys and basic necessities to families in Tijuana.

"He was always a very generous person, helped anyone out," said Juan Carlos Lazo, Rudy's son.

Juan Carlos traveled to Mexico to identify his father’s body. He said his father was beaten to death. His body was discovered April 19. Juan Carlos believes he was killed during a robbery. Rudy’s truck and personal items were never found. His family says Mexican authorities have made no arrests.

"It is very dangerous over there. So dangerous and he probably thought he wasn’t going to have problems because he is a senior citizen," said Claudia Hernandez, the victim's daughter.

Rudy immigrated to the United States from El Salvador in the 1980s and was a truck driver. His family says he had a big heart and a desire to give to those in need. He even had plans to build a community center in Tijuana.

"He didn’t deserve it. Actually no, no human being deserves this," Juan Carlos said.