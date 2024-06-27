Utah

7 youth group members taken to the hospital after lightning strike in Utah

Officials said around 50 children "felt the shock of the lightning," causing 7 of them to be transported to the hospital with medical concerns due to the electrocution.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Getty Images

Seven members of a youth group in Utah were taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning during a hike Thursday, according to officials.

The group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints from Salina was hiking in the eastern part of Sevier County at around 1:35 p.m. when it began to rain and a lightning struck the ground close to them, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Officials said around 50 children "felt the shock of the lightning," causing 7 of them to be transported to the hospital with medical concerns due to the electrocution.

Two of the children were experiencing more serious symptoms and were flown to Primary Children's Hospital Lehi. The other 5 were taken to other hospitals, officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

None of the children taken to the hospital are expected to have life-threatening injuries. The rest of the children were all accounted for and brought back to Salina, and they have been returned to their parents.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us