Virginia

63 Vehicle Pileup in Virginia Leaves People Critically Injured

By Associate Press

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Police in Virginia say a 63 vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 has been shut down as state troopers investigate.

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.
Virginia State Police

The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 21 hours ago

House Vote Locks in Impeachment as Issue in ’20 Hill Races

Saturday Night Live 8 hours ago

‘SNL’ Marks Eddie Murphy ‘s Return, Democratic Debate’s Wine Cave Moment

State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.

This article tagged under:

VirginiacrashtrafficYork County
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us