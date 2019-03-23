Powerball Jackpot Now 750M After No Winning Ticket Drawn - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Powerball Jackpot Now 750M After No Winning Ticket Drawn

The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million

Published Mar 23, 2019 at 8:04 PM | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    You’re More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery

    Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing.

    The numbers drawn Saturday night are 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with a Powerball of 5.

    The next drawing for what would be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is Wednesday. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

    No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.

    Jackpot! Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

    [NATL]Jackpot! 25 of the Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

    The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices