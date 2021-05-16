600 Pleasanton Students Celebrate Prom with COVID Restrictions

They may not have a traditional prom because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate.

In Pleasanton, 600 high school seniors were enjoying their prom night with COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

The event was called "Senior Night on Main Street" The high school seniors here in their gowns, suits and Tuxes and roaming through downtown Pleasanton to celebrate graduating.

This event was organized by parents, who really wanted the seniors to feel special about this mile stone. 600 high school seniors from Foothill, Amador and Village high schools in Pleasanton attending this event.

“It’s definitely nice to see all dressed up and say goodbye almost,” said Lilly Wood.

To keep this event COVID-19 safe, the students were arriving at different times. They also had color-coded wristbands and must keep their masks on.

There are roaming caricature artists and magicians and a selfie booth and many of the students made reservations to have dinner downtown.

But one thing that’s not at the ball is dancing because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But that isn’t stopping the high school seniors from having fun.