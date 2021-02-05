Orange County

6 Children Sickened on Trail After Eating Plant at Brea Park

The children had "very, very mild symptoms,'' Nigg said.

By City News Service

A half-dozen children 1 to 7 years old were sickened Friday when they consumed hemlock plants while out on a walk with their families at Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

Paramedics were called about 2:20 p.m. to the park, according to Brea-Fullerton Deputy Fire Chief Chris Nigg, who said three of the children were taken to one area hospital and the other three to Children's Hospital of Orange County to be checked out.

Two families were out on a walk on the trails at the park when the kids started eating the plants, and another person on the trail alerted the adults that the greenery was not safe to consume, prompting the call to paramedics, Nigg said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Biden Wants Fast COVID Aid, But Minimum Wage Hike in Doubt

Super Bowl LV 13 hours ago

See All the Best Super Bowl Ads Released So Far

The children had "very, very mild symptoms,'' Nigg said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyBrea
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us