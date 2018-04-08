Six months after wildfires in the North Bay killed 43 people and destroyed thousands of homes, those affected return to the area to reflect on what happened and still trying to overcome the many obstacles to rebuilding their homes and lives. Thom Jensen and Anser Hassan report. (Published 2 hours ago)

Six months ago Sunday, a wind-whipped firestorm ignited in Northern California. Over the course of the following weeks, flames from simultaneously-burning blazes stretched across multiple counties, leveling neighborhoods and leaving behind dozens of lives lost.

More than 8,000 structures across Northern California's wine country were wiped out by the fires, hundreds of thousands of acres were scorched and 44 people were killed as a result of the blazes.

Wine Country Wildfires: The Smoldering Aftermath



The Tubbs Fire — labeled by Cal Fire as the most destructive wildfire in California history — ignited around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. It would go on to burn 36,807 acres and destroy 5,636 structures across Napa and Sonoma Counties, according to Cal Fire.

The Nuns Fire, which also torched land across Napa and Sonoma counties, left 56,556 charred acres in its path, according to Cal Fire. It destroyed 1,355 structures and damaged 172.

Drone Video Shows Devastation of Calif. Wildfires

A drone captured stunning video of the widespread damage in Santa Rosa, California, after a wildfire ripped through residential neighborhoods, shopping centers and commercial areas. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017)

Minutes before the Nuns Fire ignited, the Atlas Fire erupted near Atlas Peak Road south of Lake Berryessa. It would go on to torch 51,624 acres, destroy 120 structures and damage 783 more in Napa and Solano counties, according to Cal Fire.

In Sonoma County, the Pocket Fire, which started early in the morning on Oct. 9, scorched 17,357 acres, destroyed six structures and left two damaged, according to Cal Fire.

One Napa County couple who were surrounded by flames believes they were given a second chance at life. They survived and say it has changed their whole outlook on how they live their lives.

Linda Savoie and her husband Dr. Philip Dayan were determined to stay alive even though they knew the odds were against them.

"That’s all I could think about, is that one of us has to make it out of here tonight, so that our kids aren’t alone," Savoie said. "It was becoming very clear to us that no natter where we went, the fire was either near us or catching up to us."

The couple was rescued by a CHP helicopter crew that spotted their vehicle's headlights through the heavy flames and smoke.

Six months later, the burn marks are still visible, a constant reminder of their daring escape from the massive fire that could have ended their lives. And a night that still haunts them.

"I can’t hear wind or smell smoke without everything coming back," Savoie said. "So, even though it's been six months, it’s still a little fresh."

The couple says the whole experience has changed their lives, forcing them to reprioritize what’s important. Like family.

"I look at my children and my wife differently," Dayan said. "In such a way that I realize I may never see them again. It’s very important that I do that. It’s just a part of who we are now."

The couple says they are extremely thankful to the first responders, people who they called strangers who risked their lives to save them.

The same CHP helicopter team was able to rescue 46 people in all. Dahan and Savoie said they will always owe the team a debt of gratitude.

Farther north, the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County burned 36,523 acres, destroying 546 structures and damaging 44 more in the process, according to Cal Fire.

The much smaller — in terms of acreage — Sulphur Fire in Lake County burned 2,207 acres but still wiped out 162 structures and damaged eight others.