50-Year-Old Koreatown Dentist Charged with Assaulting Nine Patients

A 50-year-old dentist was charged Monday with sexually abusing nine patients at his Koreatown office.

Emad Fathy Moawad made his initial court appearance Monday on nine counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of attempted sexual penetration by use of force.

Arraignment for Moawad, who was arrested last Thursday and is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $1.955 million bail, was postponed to Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the assaults happened between 2013 and 2018 at the dentist's office on Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. The victims ranged in age from 27 to 73 years old, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon alleged that the defendant targeted patients unlikely to report his crimes and urged any other victims to come forward.

“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” Gascon said. “We are asking other possible victims to come forward and help us keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Operation West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.