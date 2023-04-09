Fremont

‘Loved Life, Had a Giving Heart': 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-880 Shooting Identified

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a freeway shooting Saturday evening along Interstate 880 near the Fremont-Milpitas border, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday. The victim's parents were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were uninjured, the CHP said.

The girl killed in the shooting has been identified as Eliyanah Crisostomo, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau.

Eliyanah's family was on their way to dinner when she was shot on the freeway, a family spokesperson told NBC Bay Area late Sunday.

A GoFundMe set up by family friends describes Eliyanah as a "fun-loving little girl who loved life, had a giving heart." Eliyanah also was close with her three siblings, especially her brother, according to the GoFundMe. She was set to turn 6 years old on April 21.

Eliyanah Crisostomo

No arrests have been made, and no suspects were immediately identified.

Initial reports from the CHP on Saturday indicated one person was hurt in the shooting and that person was taken to a hospital. It remained unclear late Sunday if the girl was the only victim in the shooting.

